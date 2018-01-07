Mumbai: Six supervising personnel injured at construction site

A child was also injured. (Narendra Vaskar) A child was also injured. (Narendra Vaskar)

Six supervising personnel, including those from the City Industrial and Development Corporation (CIDCO), who were inspecting the construction work of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, sustained minor injuries during the blasting of Ulwe hill. All six are in stable condition, officials said.

On Saturday afternoon, when the blasting at the site was in progress, six of the personnel supervising the blasts misjudged their footing and fell on the rocky terrain, which caused injuries to them.

Three from GVK and one from CIDCO have been hospitalised as a precautionary measure and are now stable. Two persons were discharged after receiving necessary medical assistance,” an official statement from GVK read.

The injured were immediately admitted to Apollo hospital in Belapur, officials from CIDCO confirmed. “Each of them was wearing a safety helmet. All precautionary measures are observed to ensure safety when ground work is undertaken,” Mohan Ninawe, CIDCO spokesperson, said.

