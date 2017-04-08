Mumbai: Six held for murder of labour contractor in Aarey

The Aarey police on Friday arrested six persons for the murder of a labour contractor in the Aarey colony area on Thursday. According to the police, Veera Pandian (35) was allegedly murdered by another labour contractor, along with his five associates, after he was unhappy with Pandian winning the government contract to provide security in the film city area.

An officer from the Aarey police station said: “Of the six arrested, some had earlier worked with Pandian as labour contractors. Later, Pandian branched out and started his own security firm. Recently, Pandian’s firm won the government contract for providing security in Aarey and Film city areas. The accused who lost out on the contract were unhappy with this and decided to get back at Pandian.”

The six accused came on three bikes around noon on Thursday when Pandian was walking towards the Aarey dairy entrance gate. They got off the bikes and chased Pandian who ran into the dairy premises. They stabbed him several times and slit his throat before fleeing.

The accused were captured on the CCTV camera installed at the spot based on which they were arrested within six hours.

There were protests outside the Aarey police station on Friday by the family members and friends of the deceased. However, they were assuaged after they were informed that the accused had been arrested.

