Mumbai: Sion flyover repair likely soon

Traffic woes for commuters on the Eastern Express Highway are all set to increase in 2018 with the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) preparing to repair the Sion flyover. MSRDC proposes to begin repair work on the flyover in two-three months after a study by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Civil Engineering Department suggested remedial measures for the badly damaged bearings and expansion joints.

Following a letter to the Traffic Police, they have already closed the flyover for heavy traffic movement and plan to shut it completely when they begin repairs. “The replacement activities will take around 3-4 months. During this period, traffic block will be required,” reads the letter to the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) on December 4. Currently, MSRDC is in the process of designing and manufacturing these bearings and will begin work once they are ready.

“MSRDC is in the process of making necessary arrangements to replace the damaged bearings. It will take approximately 2-3 months to design and manufacture the bearings. They are manufactured locally but we need at least 170 bearings for the entire length. After the manufacturing, MSRDC will take up the replacement of the bearings,” said a senior MSRDC official.

The bearings help in controlling movement between the piers and the girders. The IIT team had studied 22 flyovers in the city and based on their reports, two flyovers – Sion flyover and Nitin Casting flyover in Thane – require immediate attention. The Thane flyover is in need of structural repairs as several cracks have surfaced on the piers. “However, we will not have to halt traffic for its repairs. We can work on it without affecting traffic,” added the official. The Sion flyover was constructed in 2000 at a cost of Rs 31.87 crore, while the Nitin Casting flyover was completed in 1999 at Rs 49.37 crore.

