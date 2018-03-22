Mumbai: 93 kg silver stolen from shop, former employee suspect, say cops

According to police officials, the complainant has been identified as Manish Jain, who owns a wholesale silverware shop in South Mumbai.(Source: Prashant Nadkar/Representative Image) According to police officials, the complainant has been identified as Manish Jain, who owns a wholesale silverware shop in South Mumbai.(Source: Prashant Nadkar/Representative Image)

Mumbai police are on the lookout for three men who allegedly stole 93 kg silver from a jeweller’s shop on Sunday.

The complainant has alleged that after scrutinizing CCTV footage, he believes one of the intruders was an ex-employee.

According to police officials, the complainant has been identified as Manish Jain, who owns a wholesale silverware shop in South Mumbai.

In his statement to police, the complainant has said, “I have two employees working at my shop. Usually we work from 12.30pm to 8.30pm and we order pure silver from Kolhapur which we sell in the city through a courier company. On March 16, the shop had 93 kilogram of silver bars.”

The police said that March 17, Jain left the shop at 8.30pm. The main key to the shop was with him while one employee had a duplicate.

“On March 19, I got a call from one of my employees who informed me that the lock of our door was broken. I rushed to the shop and noticed that 93 kg silver was missing from the shop,” said the complainant. Jain reported the theft to LT Marg police station where a case was registered against unknown persons under various sections, including Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc), 457 (lurking house-trespass or house break in by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 454 (lurking house-trespass or house break in to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code.

Later, investigators started scrutinizing the CCTV footage of the area. Jain subsequently spotted an ex-employee in the footage.

“I saw the CCTV footage in which I can clearly see my ex-employee near my shop on March 18. He worked at my shop for three months and was then sacked,” said Jain.

Police have registered a case and are investigating further.

