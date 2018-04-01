Mumbai: Silent protest by women against triple talaq bill

Muslim woman protesting at Azad Maidan on Saturday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Muslim woman protesting at Azad Maidan on Saturday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Close to two lakh women from across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai gathered at Azad Maidan on Saturday morning to stage a silent protest against the triple talaq bill. The protest was led by the women’s wing of the All Indian Muslim Personal Law Board.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha in December last year, just months after the Supreme Court had passed a verdict, making the practice of instant triple talaq illegal.

However, the turnout on Saturday demanded that the bill be reviewed by Parliament. Apart from Asma Zahra, spokesperson of the law board’s women’s wing, Congress MLA Arif Naseem Khan, AIMIM MLA Waris Pathan and Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi also attended the protest. A woman who had come to the protest from Jogeshwari said the bill interferes with Sharia, or the Islamic Law.

“The bill criminalising triple talaq is a tool to repress Muslim women. The real target of the bill is the Sharia,” she said.

