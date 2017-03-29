Mumbai: Shopkeepers lose business, blame Metro 3 construction work

Sometimes the work extends even outside the barrier area, right in the shop front causing trouble for both shopkeepers and pedestrians. (Amit Chakravarty) Sometimes the work extends even outside the barrier area, right in the shop front causing trouble for both shopkeepers and pedestrians. (Amit Chakravarty)

SHOPKEEPERS ON Gokhale Road in Dadar West are complaining about construction work for the Metro 3 line in front of their shops. The barricades erected block their shops, reducing visibility to customers and resulting in poor business.

“Ever since the barricades have come up, footfalls have come down by half. It covers our entire shop front and only the board can be seen. In our business the display is very important but here passersby just cannot see our shop window,” says the proprietor of a shoe shop.

Sometimes the work extends even outside the barrier area, right in the shop front causing trouble for both shopkeepers and pedestrians.

“They have left a narrow strip of area for pedestrians to walk. This week they were doing some work in that area and as they were using expensive machinery they blocked pedestrian access for close to an hour. As it is, we have few customers coming to our shop. With pedestrians not being able to walk past it, reduces footfalls further,” he adds.

The barricades also prevent vehicles from stopping or parking in front of these shops.

“Customers coming in cars cannot stop or park their vehicles here any longer. Some even think that our shop has shut down and do not come beyond the barricades to check. Today my business has come to a complete halt,” says Mukesh Haria, whose travel agency has been around for close to 60 years.

The shopkeepers want Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), the metro implementing body to compensate for the losses incurred during the period of construction. However, MMRC has rejected the idea as they do not have a provision for such compensation. “We cannot offer compensation. They might be suffering losses today but once the project is completed they are the ones to benefit with higher property value,” says a senior MMRC official.

Shopkeepers suggest that allowing them to display their boards on the barricade or lowering height of the barricades will cut some of their difficulties.

While rejecting the idea of allowing boards, the official said that he will look into reducing the barricade height.

“Allowing boards on the barricade is tantamount to advertisements. However, we can consider reducing the barricade heights but depends on how much they want it to be reduced as it is a matter of safety at the work site,” says the official.

