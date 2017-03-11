Mumbai: Shiv Sena corporators to head standing, education committees

Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar at the Sthaniya Lokadhikar Samiti Mahasangh. Dilip Kagda Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar at the Sthaniya Lokadhikar Samiti Mahasangh. Dilip Kagda

After bagging the posts of mayor and deputy mayor, the Shiv Sena has submitted the party’s list of nominees for chairpersons of the standing and education committee. While other parties are yet to submit their nominees, the Sena corporators are likely to be elected unopposed at the next general body meeting. While Sena corporator Ramesh Korgaonkar, who won from ward 115 in Bhandup, has been pitched as the chairperson of the standing committee, Shubhada Gudekar, who won from ward 19 in Charkop, has been fielded for the education committee. “Neither the Congress nor the BJP have submitted names of their nominees, and thus Korgaonkar and Gudekar will be heading the standing and education committees respectively,” said a civic official.

Watch What Else Is Making News

With Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis deciding not to stake the BJP’s claims for the chairman posts of all major civic committees, including the post of opposition leader, it is likely that Sena corporators will take up posts in all committees, including BEST, improvements and the tree authority.

There is still lack of clarity on whether the leader of opposition will be from the Congress or the BJP.

When contacted, leader of the Mumbai Congress and member of parliament Sanjay Nirupam said, “We participated in the mayoral election to show that we were standing in opposition to the Sena. But with a strength of 31 corporators, it didn’t make sense to contest for standing and education committees. If the BJP has voted for the Sena mayor, then they are obviously with them. One way or the other, the BJP will have to decide whether it will stand with the ruling party or take up the responsibility of being the opposition.”