Mumbai: Shiv Sena approaches civic chief to inaugurate penguin enclosure at Byculla zoo

Days before the election of the new mayor, Sena corporator Snehal Ambekar, who currently holds the post, has written to municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta to allow the inauguration of the penguin enclosure at Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo at Byculla.

Zoo authorities said final checks were under way and the penguins were expected to be shifted to their new home by the end of this week.

The mayor’s letter says Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will inaugurate the penguin enclosure while requesting the zoo authorities to make the necessary arrangements for it. While Mehta’s office confirmed the receipt of the letter, he could not be reached for comment.

A civic official said, “We have no problem inaugurating the enclosure. However, the life support system is being tested right now and we can shift the penguins only after the microbiologist gives the approval.” The standing committee members are set to visit the premises on March 3.