Mumbai: Shamaldas Gandhi Marg named after freedom fighter, popular as Princess Street

Very often in Mumbai, a road has one name on the record but it is known by another. Stretching from the Marine Lines flyover all the way to Zaveri Chowk in the Kalbadevi area, is one such street: Shamaldas Gandhi Marg.

“In 1896-97, this road was opened out to decongest it for the bubonic plague, by demolishing some buildings along it,” says Dr. Deepak Rao, historian. The street was formally opened in 1901 by the prince and princess of Wales. It was named Princess Street in their honour; a name that it continues to be known by popularly. This is manifested all along the street with shops listing it in their postal addresses. The street’s official name, Shamaldas Gandhi Marg, stands quietly near Vardhaman Chowk, on a signboard half obscured by dust.

The street was named after Shamaldas Gandhi, journalist and freedom fighter, who had led the Arzee Hukumat (Temporary Government) of erstwhile princely state of Junagadh in 1947. He was a nephew of Mahatma Gandhi.

Junagadh was ruled over by Mahabat Khan III, a nawab who acceded the state to Pakistan after partition, ignoring the will of its predominantly Hindu population. After all other efforts failed, Secretary of the Ministry of States, V P Menon, met Gandhi in Bombay, and the idea of the Arzee Hukumat was born. Gandhi, as chief minister of this provisional government, led an agitation, after which a plebiscite was held, resulting in a 99 per cent vote in favour of accession to India. Thus, Junagadh officially became a part of India, and was later merged with Saurashtra. Shamaldas Gandhi remains a revered personality in the district.

“He fought for the rights of workers in the kapda markets, against the exploitation by Gumastas (agents of the British Government) who fixed extremely low prices for their goods. They were not given an off on Sundays, and were made to work long hours. He carried out protests in Bombay, to bring about a change and get them their rights,” says Surendra Modi, a resident of Shamaldas Gandhi Marg.

Gandhi was the editor of Janmabhoomi, a Gujarati daily founded by freedom fighter Amrutlal Sheth in Bombay. He later went on to start his own newspaper Vande Mataram, also from Bombay.

Flanked by Chandanwadi on the left and Dava Bazaar on the right, the street is peppered with iconic establishments; be it the century-old Indian Art Studio at one end, Stag (Ebrahim and Currim sons) Umbrella shop at the other or the popular Parsi Dairy Farm. Shops selling chemicals, medicines and medical equipment line the street, forming an important part of its identity. The charm of its colonial architecture hovers over the the chock-a-block road that perseveres, over a century after its widening.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now