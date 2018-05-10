Mumbai sexual harassment case: Former Sena corporator discharged

The woman corporator had lodged an FIR against Ghosalkar in 2014, alleging that he passed derogatory comments against her and obstructed her political and social work. The woman corporator had lodged an FIR against Ghosalkar in 2014, alleging that he passed derogatory comments against her and obstructed her political and social work.

A Dindoshi sessions court on Tuesday discharged a former Shiv Sena corporator from Dahisar, Vinod Ghosalkar, in a case of sexual harassment of a woman corporator from the party.

The woman corporator had lodged an FIR against Ghosalkar in 2014, alleging that he passed derogatory comments against her and obstructed her political and social work. According to her statement to the police, Ghosalkar had insulted and humiliated her on several occasions causing her mental harassment. She also stated that in several public places, he had made indecent and insulting remarks against her.

The discharge application of Ghosalkar was filed through his lawyer Bharat Manghani. The argument of Ghosalkar’s lawyer was that she had a political grudge against him and had falsely implicated him by concocting a story.

Additional Judge Dr F M Khwaja of the Dindoshi Sessions Court, said, “Bare perusal of statement does not disclose commission of any offence of whatsoever nature. It is significant to note that the complainant was allowed to improve her version through further statements.”

“It would give rise to undue latitude as well as an opportunity to unscrupulous complaints to nail others by hook or crook, in spite of the fact that initially the complaint does not make out the offence…,” the court said. The court noted that the complainant has “conveniently tried to improve her version in her further statements which form part of the chargesheet”.

The court observed that the statements of witnesses falsify the version of the complainant. The court further said she has admitted that she never received any indecent or obscene SMS or calls on her mobile phone.

The court held, “Since upon considering the police report and the documents sent with it, prima facie it appears that the charge against applicant/accused to be groundless. Holding of a trial for the said offence in absence of any specifications like date, time and place… will be nothing but sheer abuse of process of the court. Hence, the accused deserves to be discharged.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App