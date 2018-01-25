Mumbai: Eighty-year-old arrested for ‘raping’ eight-year-old girl

Representational Image Representational Image

An 80-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in Sewri. According to investigators, the accused raped the girl after luring her to his room on the pretext of giving her a chocolate. The survivor and the accused resided in the same area, police officers said, adding that the incident took place earlier this week.

“The accused would roam around in the area and sleep on the road. Owing to his age, local residents gave him a small space in their storehouse to stay… The locals would also give him food to eat,” an officer from the RAK Marg police station said.

Children from the locality often use the storeroom as a hideout during games. On the day of the incident, the 80-year-old saw that the girl was playing alone in the verandah, following which he approached her, the police said.

“The accused took her into the storeroom and covered her mouth using his hand and then forced himself on her,” said an officer. The girl then revealed her ordeal to her mother.

Senior Police Inspector Bhagwat Bansod from the RAK Marg police station confirmed the arrest and said, “The survivor’s family informed the police main control room about the incident, following which we were informed. A team was instantly dispatched and we got hold of the accused, sensing that he may flee from the spot.” The police recorded the statement of the survivor’s mother and registered a case of rape against the accused.

“The eight-year-old is traumatised by the incident. She has stopped trusting anyone. She has even stopped going to school,” the survivor’s grandfather said.

The accused was booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as sections 4, 6, 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He was produced in a Bhoiwada court, which remanded him in police custody until January 25.

