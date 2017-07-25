Latest News
Mumbai: At least 30 trapped as four-storeyed building collapses in Ghatkopar; rescue operations underway

Mumbai building collapse: Fourteen fire tenders and two rescue vans have been rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway at the site of the ground plus four storeyed building in Ghatkopar.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 25, 2017 11:58 am
mumbai building collapse, ghatkopar building collapse, latest news, mumbai news, indian express news Mumbai building collapse: Mumbai Fire Brigade has declared the Ghatkopar building collapse as a major incident.
A residential building in Ghatkopar collapsed Tuesday morning leaving at least 30 people trapped. Fourteen fire tenders and two rescue vans have been rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway at the site of the ground plus four storeyed building, Chief Fire Officer P Rahangdale said. Nine people have been rescued so far and have rushed to a hospital. The building is located on LBS Road, near Shreyas Cinema in Ghatkopar West. The Mumbai Fire Brigade has declared it as a major incident. More details are awaited.

