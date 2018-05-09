Mumbai: Seven arrested for murder of Shiv Sena leader

Those arrested have been identified as Brijesh Patel, Nilesh Sharma, Brijesh Singh, Amit Singh, Satyendra Pal, Lokesh Singh and Abhay Salunkhe. Those arrested have been identified as Brijesh Patel, Nilesh Sharma, Brijesh Singh, Amit Singh, Satyendra Pal, Lokesh Singh and Abhay Salunkhe.

SEVEN PEOPLE, including a rival and a former employee, were arrested on Monday for the murder of former Shiv Sena deputy shakha pramukh Sachin Sawant last month. Those arrested have been identified as Brijesh Patel, Nilesh Sharma, Brijesh Singh, Amit Singh, Satyendra Pal, Lokesh Singh and Abhay Salunkhe.

Sawant (50) was allegedly shot by two men at Appapada in Malad East on the night of April 22 while he was returning home from a Sena shakha. He was riding pillion on the motorcycle of a friend, Pragnath Varma, and was passing through a narrow lane when two men called out to him. As they drew close, the men fired at Sawant and fled, police had said, adding that a bullet had also hit an eyewitness, Shashikant Vishwakarma (24).

Sawant was the president of a federation of societies at Ganesh Kripa Chawl in Malad East, which were to undergo redevelopment by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority. However, several local residents were allegedly unhappy over the developer selected by Sawant to carry out the work.

Police, investigating opposition to Sawant’s involvement in the project, have found that a local resident, Brijesh Patel, had floated an organisation — Prabhat Welfare Society — claiming to represent the interests of residents of Ganesh Kirpa Chawl. For the last two months, police claimed, Patel had been plotting to eliminate Sawant, as the deceased enjoyed the support of the local residents.

Patel allegedly had roped in a former employee of Sawant, Nilesh Sharma (27), to execute his plan. Vinaykumar Rathod, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone XII), said Sharma used to harbour ill-feeling towards Sawant. “The accused felt that Sawant did not adequately pay him and had humiliated him,” said Rathod. He added that a few weeks before his death, Sawant and Sharma had sparred over the survey of homes that would be redeveloped.

Patel had allegedly also roped in his acquaintances — Brijesh Singh (28), Amit Singh (25) and Satyendra Pal (24) — and the men had met twice in two months prior to the committing the crime.

Rathod said Pal had acquired two country-made pistols used in the crime and appointed Lokesh Singh (26) and Abhay Salunkhe (26) to kill Sawant. While Patel had paid the shooters Rs 3 lakh, he had promised the others Rs 10 lakh in cash and also assured to purchase flats for them in Nallsopara and Virar.

On April 22, Lokesh Singh’s bullet had struck Sawant in the chest, leading to his death, police said. All seven men are from Malad, Kandivali and Nallasopara areas. While six of them were tracked down in Chanduali district of Uttar Pradesh, Brijesh Singh was arrested from Malad. The men were produced in court on Tuesday and remanded to police custody till May 14.

However, these men were not involved in an attempt on Sawant’s life in June 2010, police said. Eight years ago, Sawant had been shot at by two men in Malad. The police had arrested two men, on the suspicion of being hired by a group opposed to the involvement of a developer selected by Sawant to carry out the project. The persons who planned the crime were not arrested.

