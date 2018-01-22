Mumbai: Sena’s national executive meet to be held tomorrow

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran

The Shiv Sena will hold its National Executive meeting on January 23 in which Uddhav Thackeray will be re-elected as the party chief. The meeting will be held at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium Worli on the birth anniversary of party founder Bal Thackeray.

Along with Thackeray’s reelection, the party will also appoint party functionaries to posts in lieu of Election Commission laws that mandate internal elections in parties every five years. Elections will be held for the posts of party president, members of the national executive committee and deputy leaders who will be elected from among the 180 members of the national executive.

Thackeray is also expected to pass a political resolution at the gathering. The Sena shares an uneasy alliance with the BJP and despite sharing power with it in Maharashtra, it has not refrained from openly criticising the BJP leadership, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Even though it continues to be a part of the BJP-led government, Thackeray has been categorical that the Sena will now not fight elections in alliance with any party.

