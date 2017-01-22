Mumbai: Selfie deaths, lack of security hit footfall at Bandra Fort

The Bandra Fort is one of the few reminders of the city’s Portuguese connection. Express The Bandra Fort is one of the few reminders of the city’s Portuguese connection. Express

Growing up at a time when smartphone cameras were all the rage, Sandeep Sen (19) and his best friends had been frequent visitors to Bandra Fort. All residents of nearby Sion, the gang would frequently hop on a direct bus to Bandstand to visit the fort. But, for nearly five months, ever since they heard the news of three girls falling into the sea while clicking selfie at the fort, the group has been avoiding the bus.

“We could relate to the incident. To click pictures, people often get closer to the water, which often leads to accidents. It can happen to anyone. We know there is no security here,” said Sen, adding that his group has decided to take pictures at higher and drier rocks.

In September last year, a teenage girl, along with her classmates, fell into the sea while clicking selfies during high tide. A 40-year-old man, a local, jumped in to rescue the girls but lost his life. While two girls survived, a 19-year-old is still missing.

Sen’s friends pointed out that despite the incident, there is no security at the site. No signs, warning the public of the possible dangers, have been put up, they added. “Disclaimers to not step on wet rocks with footwear or restricted areas can prevent untoward incidents. Another death here would really shake up this place,” he said.

Located at Land’s End in Bandra, Castella de Aguada (Fort of the Waterpoint), is popularly known as the Bandra Fort. It has become a picturesque point in the city, with a unique backdrop of the Bandra Worli Sea Link and a sparkling sea. Built by the Portuguese in 1640, as a watchtower overlooking the sea, a major portion of the fort is in ruins. Though the area around has been beautified with colourful plants and a thick green cover, littering continues to be major issue here.

The Bandra Fort is one of the few reminders of the city’s Portuguese connection. Akshay Kamble, a professional dancer, claims that the tourist spot is not the fort but the land jutting out into the sea. “Every comes to see the rocky patch here. My group and I know very little about this fort. Efforts should be made to raise awareness about the history of the fort,” said Kamble.

Walking on the rocks is risky but everyone does it, he said, adding, “What if someone slips and gets injured? What is the protocol? I doubt the officials or the public would step in.”

