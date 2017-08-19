Mumbai sees higher temperature than normal

Dry spell for the past few days led to the city recording above normal temperatures Friday. Observatories at Colaba and Santacruz recorded a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26 degrees and no rainfall on Friday.

“As there was no rain and the sky was only partly cloudy for the past couple of days, the temperature has gone up by one-two degrees above normal. However, it is not a significant rise,” said K S Hosalikar, the deputy director-general, western region, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Moisture levels in the city also remained high with Colaba recording 86 per cent humidity and Santacruz recording 81 per cent. Relief is expected in the coming days with the weather department predicting spells of rain in the city and the suburbs.

