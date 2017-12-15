Mumbai sees coldest morning of the season, air pollution at moderate level

Mumbaikars had to pull out woolens on Thursday as the city woke up to the season’s coldest morning with minimum temperatures dipping to 15.8 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal. The maximum temperature recorded was four degrees below normal at 28.7 degrees Celsius.

While the city is likely to experience more cold days this week, the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says the temperature will gradually rise to 18 degrees

by Tuesday.

“It is getting chillier by the day in Mumbai. We are not used to having weather like this in the city. I know it will be short-lived so, I try to make the best of this time. I have got my winter clothes out and I will shop for

a new sweater this weekend,” said Aditi Roy, a resident

of Goregaon.

Air pollution levels in the city remained moderate with the Air Quality Index at 124.

Of the nine observatories in the city, four recorded satisfactory air quality and four others recorded moderate levels. Only Navi Mumbai was found to have poor air quality with PM 2.5 particles at 213.

“The dip in temperature is a result of westerly disturbances in Afghanistan and adjoining Pakistan that has brought northerly winds to coastal Maharashtra,” said Ajay Kumar, a scientist from the IMD.

