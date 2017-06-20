Mumbai: SDM, tehsildar caught ‘accepting bribe’

The ACB caught Pawar accepting Rs 4 lakh from the complainant, allegedly at the behest of Jadhav and Pawar. (Representational Image) The ACB caught Pawar accepting Rs 4 lakh from the complainant, allegedly at the behest of Jadhav and Pawar. (Representational Image)

The Thane Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Monday trapped a sub-divisional magistrate, a tehsildar and an employee of the tehsildar office at Ulhasnagar for allegedly accepting Rs 4 lakh as bribe from a man who complained about the matter to the ACB.

As per the ACB, the complainant had approached the Ulhasnagar sub-divisional magistrate in connection with a dispute when the alleged bribe was demanded.

Vijaya Jadhav, the SDM, tehsildar Tanaji Pawar, and an employee of the tehsildar’s office, Vikas Pawar, allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh as bribe from the complainant to rule in his favour.

The ACB caught Pawar accepting Rs 4 lakh from the complainant, allegedly at the behest of Jadhav and Pawar.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App