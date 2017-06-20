Latest News

Mumbai: SDM, tehsildar caught ‘accepting bribe’

As per the ACB, the complainant had approached the Ulhasnagar sub-divisional magistrate in connection with a dispute when the alleged bribe was demanded.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published:June 20, 2017 2:27 am
Thane SDM bribery case, Thane ACB, Mumbai News, Indian Express News The ACB caught Pawar accepting Rs 4 lakh from the complainant, allegedly at the behest of Jadhav and Pawar. (Representational Image)
Top News

The Thane Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Monday trapped a sub-divisional magistrate, a tehsildar and an employee of the tehsildar office at Ulhasnagar for allegedly accepting Rs 4 lakh as bribe from a man who complained about the matter to the ACB.

As per the ACB, the complainant had approached the Ulhasnagar sub-divisional magistrate in connection with a dispute when the alleged bribe was demanded.

Vijaya Jadhav, the SDM, tehsildar Tanaji Pawar, and an employee of the tehsildar’s office, Vikas Pawar, allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh as bribe from the complainant to rule in his favour.

The ACB caught Pawar accepting Rs 4 lakh from the complainant, allegedly at the behest of Jadhav and Pawar.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jun 19: Latest News