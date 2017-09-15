Mumbai: School bus attendant sentenced to three years for molesting student

Representational Image Representational Image

A 39-year-old school bus attendant of an east suburban school was sentenced to three-year prison term by a special court for molesting a Class V student. The incident took place on February 6, 2014 when the the victim, along with one other student, was returning from school in the bus.

According to the prosecution, the accused came to the bus under the influence of alcohol and dragged the victim by her hair. He then molested her. The victim and her friend noticed that the mother of a classmate was standing on the road before their regular bus stop. They got down at the spot and informed her about the incident. The parent then informed the victim’s mother, who filed an FIR against the accused the next day.

The witnesses in the case included the victim and her friend in the bus as well as the parent who they had first reported the incident to. The accused had claimed that since he would scold the students, the victim had made a false allegation. The court, however, concluded that there was nothing in the deposition of the victim to disbelieve her version. The victim had also informed the court that though there was a woman attendant in the bus on that day, she was not present in the bus.

The defence advocate claimed that since the incident took place on February 6 and an FIR was registered only the next day in the afternoon, there was a delay.

“Considering the nature of the offence and the same happened with the girl studying in Class 5, if the parents of the victim first decided to approach the principal of the school and get it confirmed, then in my considerable view, in absence of any such iota of material to falsely implicate the accused, the delay caused, which has been already explained by the prosecution, could not (prove) fatal to the case,” the court observed.

The accused was convicted under charges including section 354, 354A (2) (sexual harassment) under the Indian Penal Code and the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App