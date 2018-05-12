Mumbai salon executive murder: Police custody of two accused extended till May 15

Follow Us:
Friday, May 11, 2018
Karnataka elections
The two accused arrested for the alleged murder of 27-year-old salon executive Kirti Vyas, were on Friday further remanded in police custody till May 15.

Mumbai | Published: May 12, 2018 4:55:36 am

The two accused arrested for the alleged murder of 27-year-old salon executive Kirti Vyas, were on Friday further remanded in police custody till May 15. While police is building the case based on the confession of the accused, they raised doubts on whether the duo had revealed the correct location at which they allegedly disposed of Vyas’s body or were misleading the investigators, sources said.

On Friday, Siddhesh Tamhankar (28) and Khushi Sahjwani (42) were brought before the sessions court.

