Mumbai: Russian man booked for ‘indecent behaviour’

A Russian man, who allegedly indulged in “indecent behaviour” with a woman at Marine Drive on Friday, will be deported, the police said.

Igor Turskii, 35, was caught on camera, sitting on a divider and “kissing” an Indian woman. Several people had recorded the couple on their phones, while others called the police. Turskii had fled the spot but was caught later.

The 30-year-old woman, who was detained on the spot, hails from Goa. She was sent to a shelter-home in Chembur as she does not have a place to stay in Mumbai, the police said.

