Mumbai RTE third round: 754 children allotted 938 seats

MORE THAN 750 applicants were allotted seats reserved for the economically weaker sections (EWS) under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, in the third round of the lottery. Some of the applicants have an option to choose from more than one school as a total of 754 children were allotted 938 seats on Tuesday, according to officials from the education department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which was conducting the RTE admissions.

More than half of the 754 children (436) were eligible for admissions to the pre-primary sections while 318 children would be admitted to Class I. Almost 80 per cent children allotted seats in the third round have secured seats in state board schools.

Those allotted seats would have to complete their admissions by April 15, said education officials.

Meanwhile, only 25 per cent applicants had successfully secured admissions after two rounds of lotteries. Data available on the official website said that out of the 9,426 applications received for RTE admissions this year, only 2,440 had confirmed their admissions.

While 1,993 applicants had confirmed their admissions after the first round, only 447 out of 1,661 who were allotted seats took admission after the second round of allotment on March 25.

