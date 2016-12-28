Mumbai: Rs 95 lakh cash seized, many detained

The Navi Mumbai police seized Rs 45 lakh in new currency in Kharghar and detained five persons in connection with it. The notes were found at a shop selling construction material. The police suspect the cash was being stored for exchange with old currency at higher rates. An officer said they raided the shop after receiving a tip-off and found the cash.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch detained a man with nearly Rs 50 lakh cash, mostly in new currency notes, from Zaveri Bazaar. The police suspect the man works for an angadia worker who was later called for questioning.