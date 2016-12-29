Mumbai: Rs 25 lakh in Rs 2,000 notes seized at airport

THE AIR Intelligence Unit (AIU), Mumbai, seized Rs 25 lakh in Rs 2,000 notes from a passenger flying to Dubai from Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Wednesday. The currency was seized from his handbag during security check. Arif Koyante was flying to Dubai by Spicejet flight SG 013. The notes were concealed in envelopes, said an AIU official. “These 52 envelopes containing the notes were placed inside 13 cardboards in which readymade garments had been kept…,” said a statement from AIU.

Meanwhile, the AIU also seized Rs 44,000 in foreign currency from three passengers on Tuesday night. The passengers arrived in Mumbai from Hyderabad by Spicejet flight SG 468. “Shaik Waheed Ali, Mohammed Sohail and Shaikh Yousuf Pasha were arrested following recovery of 1,39,000 Saudi Riyals, 56,500 UAE Dirhams and 14,000 Australian dollars worth Rs 43,97,350, all wrapped in newspapers and concealed inside their baggage. The passengers said they brought the currency from Saudi Arabia last week but didn’t declare it before Customs on arrival in India,” said an AIU statement.