Mumbai: RPF launches digital cash bail option at Andheri office

THE Railway Protection Force (RPF) has introduced a digital cash bail option at the Andheri RPF office on the Western Railway through which, those accused of minor offences can pay for their bail online. Officials aim to speed up the bail process and ensure transparency in the system with this.

Cash bail allows the accused to pay an amount to remain absent from police custody. They are then to make an appearance in court on the day of hearing.

RPF officials said they had discontinued the process a few months ago owing to complaints about misuse. “We discontinued the cash bail process in the office due to complaints we received against the system. We have brought it back in the online format, hoping its misuse is curbed,” a senior RPF official said.

Under the electronic cash bail process, an accused can transfer the amount digitally in a current account opened by the RPF as a surety till the case is heard in court. “After the swipe, the amount will remain in our account till the accused is produced in court. We will issue a receipt to acknowledge the amount received. After the pronouncement of the court order, the amount would be returned to the offender. If he does not turn up for the hearing, the amount will be forfeited to the court,” Anup Shukla, Divisional Security Commissioner, Western Railway RPF, said.

“We have installed it on a pilot basis at the Andheri RPF office. If this gets a positive response, the model will be replicated in other offices”, Shukla added.

In addition, more cameras will be installed on the railway stations between Churchgate and Virar. Officials expect a sanctioned cost of at least Rs 25 crore for installing 2,815 cameras, from the 1,103 at present.

