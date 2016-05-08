Mumbai: Rly police probe assault on man

A middle-aged man was rushed to Rajawadi hospital on Saturday after he was found bleeding on the tracks of Ghatkopar railway station after he was allegedly robbed, police said.

The injured, identified as Pankaj Hazarilal, was admitted in the trauma ward of Rajawadi hospital at 9 am. He was brought in by the on-duty railway police at Ghatkopar railway station.

Preliminary investigations reveal Hazarilal was assaulted by three unknown men who robbed him of his personal belongings, including a bag of clothes.

Kurla railway police under whose jurisdiction the incident happened said Hazarilal was in a semi-conscious state and had only given a brief statement so far. Hazarilal is believed to be a former army personnel.

