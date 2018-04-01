Mumbai: Rickshaw driver ‘drugged, robbed of cash and valuables worth Rs 1.10 lakh’, 2 booked

Rickshaw driver ‘drugged, robbed of cash and valuables worth Rs 1.10 lakh’, 2 booked Rickshaw driver ‘drugged, robbed of cash and valuables worth Rs 1.10 lakh’, 2 booked

A 60-year-old rickshaw driver was allegedly drugged and robbed of cash and valuables worth Rs 1.10 lakh, in Bandra, by two passengers. The complainant said he was ferrying the two passengers from Santacruz to Bandra, as they had wished to see Salman Khan’s residence.

The police have identified the complainant as Prakash Rajaram Ambre, a resident of Juhu Tara Road. Police said the senior citizen usually drives his rickshaw during night hours.

The complainant, in his statement, told police, “At around 1am last week, I was driving near Santacruz looking for a passenger. The two unidentified persons stopped my rickshaw and asked me to drop them near Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra Bandstand, as they wished to see his house.”

Mid-way, the duo asked the senior citizen to stop the rickshaw, saying that they wanted to buy something from a nearby pan shop, said the police.

The complainant added, “The duo got two bottles of cold drink, of which they offered me one and claimed that they got the other one for themselves. Initially, I didn’t take. Later, as they insisted, I took a sip.”

The complainant said he started feeling dizzy and, as they reached near the bus stop at Bandra Bandstand, he lost consciousness.

An officer from Bandra police station said, “He fell unconscious and after he regained his consciousness, he noticed that his valuables and cash were missing. Ambre then reported to the police station. A case has been registered against two unidentified persons and the complainant has been sent to Bhabha hospital for a check-up.”

Police are checking the CCTV footage from the cameras installed in the area.

A senior officer, requesting anonymity, said, “We are also not ruling out the fact that rickshaw drivers often sleep in their vehicle at nights, during which some drug addict might have walked away with his cash and valuables and later he would come up with a story.”

The police have registered the case under sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc, with intent to commit an offence), 379 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 34 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

