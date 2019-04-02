Mumbai: Researchers present papers on modern business practices

A national conference on ‘Contemporary Trends in Business Processes’ was organised by the Maratha Mandir’s Babasaheb Gawde Institute of Management Studies (BGIMS) on Saturday.

The event, annually organised by the BGIMS, is named Mimamsa. An organiser said, “Mimamsa in Sanskrit means reflection or interpretation. The USP of Mimamsa is ‘Think, Explore and Present’. The institute handles contemporary themes for the research conference.” The BGIMS is also a PhD centre in management studies, affiliated to University of Mumbai. “The idea behind conducting Mimamsa is to motivate researchers to present their innovative ideas and their perceptions about current business practices. We strongly believe that conference papers can be an effective way to try out new ideas and to introduce the researcher’s work to both academia and industry. We give the researchers a platform to hone their research questions. Presenting at a conference is a great opportunity for gaining valuable feedback from a community of scholars and for increasing the researcher’s professional stature in their chosen field,” the organisers stated.

Several papers were presented dealing with ‘how entrepreneurs run their business from smartphones’, ‘Cloud computing is need of the hour’, ‘technological inferences in traditional processes’, digital marketing, social media’s role in running business, among others.