Mumbai registers coldest February day in four years

Temperatures dipped in Mumbai Tuesday, even lower than hill station Mahabaleshwar. While the hill station recorded a minimum of 15 degrees Celsius Tuesday, Mumbai recorded a minimum of 14 degrees C. The IMD recorded a minimum of 14 degrees in Santacruz while the maximum was 27.9 degrees. Whereas, Colaba recorded a minimum of 18.3 degrees and a maximum of 26 degrees.

According to IMD officials, Mumbai’s temperatures during the day and the night have dipped three degrees below normal. “There isn’t upper circulation over the sea. Mumbai is currently being influenced by the winds from the northern states,” said V K Rajeev, director, western region, India Meteorological Department.

Tuesday’s temperatures also recorded the coldest day in February for Mumbai in the last four years.