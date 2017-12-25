Fire on seventeenth floor of Mumbai’s Regal Tower in Walkeshwar, 10 fire tenders dispatched

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 25, 2017 5:35 pm
A fire broke out in Mumbai on Monday on the 17th floor of Regal Tower in Mumbai’s Walkeshwar area. Ten fire tenders have rushed to the sport to help douse the flames. The fire is being reported as being level 2. The building, exlusive of the ground floor, is 32 floors high.
This is a developing story. More details are awaited.
