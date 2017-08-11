Mumbai redevelopment project: Tenants left in the lurch, High Court intervenes

Mhada had issued a commencement certificate for a ground-plus-10-storey building in 2010. (File photo) Mhada had issued a commencement certificate for a ground-plus-10-storey building in 2010. (File photo)

The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) how it expected tenants of a redevelopment project to survive without basic facilities, with the developer having stopped payment of rent to them for over two years now. A division bench headed by Justice Anoop Mohta was hearing a matter filed by one Sameer Patil, tenant of the building Samarth Krupa, seeking directions to the builder to pay him rent arrears of over Rs 8.24 lakh.

The developer who had taken up redevelopment of a building in Dadar had stopped paying rent to the residents of the building for their transit accommodation. Around 73 tenants, including 16 shop owners of the building, had agreed to the redevelopment.

Mhada had issued a commencement certificate for a ground-plus-10-storey building in 2010.

The court asked Mhada if it could acquire a building in such a case and was informed that if 70 per cent of the tenants came forward they would do so. “In fact, we have already written to the state government to acquire this building,” said the counsel appearing for Mhada.

The petitioner’s lawyer,however, contested this stating that 80 per cent of the tenants had already given the required undertaking to Mhada. “The petitioners are stating that the developer is not making payments or providing them with facilities. What steps is Mhada taking in this matter?” asked the court.

It has asked the authority to file an affidavit before the next date of hearing on August 22.

The court has also issued notice on why a bailable warrant should not be issued against the developer in the matter.

