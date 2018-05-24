Maharashtra: Recovery warrant against 6 builders for not refunding homebuyers’ money

Around 10 warrants have been issued. Around 10 warrants have been issued.

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has issued recovery warrants against six builders in the state for allegedly not refunding money to homebuyers. This is the first instance of the apex body taking punitive action against real estate developers for not abiding by earlier orders.

In total, around 10 warrants have been issued. In Pune, five warrants have been issued against one builder as five complainants had filed separate complaints of delayed possession. For similar reasons, six complainants went against another developer in Pune. Warrants have also been issued against a developer each in Thane, Mumbai, Raigad and Chandrapur.

MahaRERA secretary Vasant Prabhu said, “Developers have a window of 60 days to appeal against an order. We have given enough time to developers to follow the orders and compensate the consumers. Now complainants brought to our notice that builders had neither appealed nor compensated even after the 60-day window. So, we decided to take action.”

Section 40 (1) of Real Estate Regulatory Act empowers the authority to issue recovery warrants against builders. The section also empowers the district collector to treat the compensation amount as arrears of land revenue. “The collector has the power to seize the properties and auction them to recover the amounts,” said Prabhu.

Earlier, the authority had issued showcause notices to the developers for not complying with the orders and seeking response on why no penalty should be levied on them. In the orders, the authority observed: “Despite the notice, respondents have not appeared to show cause as to why the order has not been complied with. Hence, it is necessary to issue recovery warrants under section 40(1) of RERA instead of proceeding under section 63 of the Act.” According to Section 63 of the Act, if the promoter fails to comply with the orders of the Authority, s/he shall be liable to a penalty for every day of default.

