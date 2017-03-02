Mumbai records 38.3°C, second highest after Surat

Going by the weather readings, it looks like an early summer in Mumbai. Over the past 48 hours, the city has recorded temperatures peaking at 38.3 °C, a close second to Surat which recorded the highest temperature in the country at 38.4 °C. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 2016 was the hottest year in a over a century since 1901. A recent study conducted for the Heat Index, mainly in urban India, places Mumbai in the “very hot” category. Official data shows that temperatures are about 6 °C higher than normal and that the difference between the maximum and minimum temperatures is nearly 20 °C.

On Wednesday, IMD recorded a minimum of 18.7°C in Santacruz while the maximum was 38.3 °C while Colaba recorded a minimum of 23 °C and a maximum of 37 °C.

“Mumbai is experiencing a heat wave. The late setting in of sea breezes that bring in some coolness has been attributed to the higher temperatures. The easterly winds are strong and their components are countering the sea breeze to keep the temperatures high,” said

V K Rajeev, director, western region, IMD.

Apart from Mumbai and Surat, only four other places recorded temperatures of over 38 °C —Mahuva, Amreli, Ratnagiri and Kurnool.

While a heat wave advisory was issued for March 1, no such condition is expected to impact the city over the next few days, with temperatures expected to close to normal.

However, in the next few days, rain and thundershowers at a few places are likely over south India, North­Eastern states and at isolated places, including Vidarbha.

A heat wave is usually declared when the temperatures tops 45 °C. But for a coastal city like Mumbai, the temperatures have to be above normal temperatures by 4.5 °C and more than 37 °C to be categorised as a heat wave.

IMD officials said that Mumbai is not particularly in the heat wave zone of the country. Heat wave conditions are likely over parts of northwest and central India — Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal — and parts of the southern Peninsula, including Telangana and Rayalseema

What appears to be unusual is that last month the maximum temperatures climbed above 38 °C mark. February 19 was the first day when the city recorded a maximum of 38.8°C.

The Met department on Tuesday predicted that it will be hotter than usual in the summer of 2017 till June. In its summer outlook for this year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that temperatures — minimum, maximum as well as the mean — are likely to be “above normal” till June in every meteorological sub-division of the country. Northwest India and the plains near the Himalayas are likely to face particularly warmer summer this year with temperatures likely to be more than 1°C above normal.