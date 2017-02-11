Mumbai: Realtor goes to police after his fake Facebook account surfaces

THE POWAI police has registered an FIR against an unidentified person for creating a fake Facebook account in the name of Niranjan Hiranandani, managing director of the Hiranandani group. Friend requests were sent from the fake account to people known to the entrepreneur, following which the 66-year-old approached the police. Senior inspector of Powai police station Bhai Mahadeshwar said, “The legal team of Hiranandani approached us on Wednesday. They informed us that someone had created a fake profile in the name of Hiranandani. After going through the details, we registered an FIR against an unidentified person.”

The police registered a case under sections 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for cheating), 471(using as genuine a forget electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 (C) of the Information Technology Act (punishment for identity theft). According to the police, the page was created in the name of Hiranandani with his photograph. The page also displays a mobile phone number which does not belong to the 66-year-old. “The person had been sending friend requests to several people known to Hiranandani on Facebook. One of those felt suspicious that the account actually did not belong to Hiranandani and informed him about it,” said an officer.

On finding out, Hiranandani checked the account and realized that someone had created a fake account. The Powai police said that they will take the help of cyber police to track down the accused persons. Hiranandani could not be reached for comment.