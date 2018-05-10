Mumbai: Ready for monsoon, says Western Railway

Last year, trains came to a halt near Elphinstone Road station on the WR after the tracks were flooded. (Express Photo by Ganesh Tendulkar) Last year, trains came to a halt near Elphinstone Road station on the WR after the tracks were flooded. (Express Photo by Ganesh Tendulkar)

WITH a month left for monsoon to begin, the Western Railway (WR) claims train services would not be disrupted this time if heavy rains hit the city. Learning from the disruption of train services during a heavy downpour on August 29 last year, officials claim that enough measures have been taken to ensure the trains are not affected this time.

Last year, trains came to a halt near Elphinstone Road station on the WR after the tracks were flooded. While train services continued between Andheri and Virar railway stations, passengers travelling from or to Churchgate faced a tough time.

“We have taken additional measures this year to ensure train services run smoothly. While it still depends upon how heavily it rains, we are expecting smooth movement of train services,” Sanjay Mishra, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai division, WR said.

The railways clean culverts, desilt drains and remove muck from the tracks as part of the works undertaken before rains hit the city. Senior WR railway officials said they have completed 70 per cent of the work.

“We are sure to complete the remaining work by May 31. Desilting work at low lying locations including Bandra, Mumbai Central, Lower Parel were strictly monitored for culvert and drainage cleaning. With the help of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), we have monitored the cleaning of drainage pipes below railway tracks through cameras. We have taken additional efforts to ensure muck near the tracks is removed to allow water to flow freely,” the WR official added.

Many rakes of both Central and Western Railways were marooned on August 29 last year. The water had risen to 12 inches on the tracks, making it difficult to run train services.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway plans to operate a ‘Sunday Time table’ during monsoons by running fewer train on days when it rains heavily. They plan to approach the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to help them predict rainfall for the next day to plan a monsoon timetable.

