Mumbai: Raza Academy reports FB post to police

ON THE day a post on a social networking site caused a law and order situation in the eastern suburb of Trombay, another post that could incite similar problems was reported at the Pydhonie police station. The office-bearers of Raza Academy reported the post that appears to have been written on their letterhead.

The police said the incident took place on March 19, when a Delhi resident uploaded a Facebook post on the letter head of Raza Academy.

Saeed Noorie, general secretary of the academy, said: “The content of the note could be construed as communal. Hence, when we came to know that a Delhi based person had uploaded such a post on our letterhead we approached Pydhonie police… We want to know from where the person got the letterhead … since he is in no way associated with us. He also undersigned the note with the name of our office bearer who is unaware of the entire thing. Someone is up to mischief and we want to find out the motivation behind this…”

Senior inspector of Pydhonie police station, Deepak Kundal, said: “We have lodged an FIR.”

