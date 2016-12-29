Ram Mandir station takes load off Jogeshwari, Goregaon

The Western Railway station was opened to the public on December 22. (Source: Express) The Western Railway station was opened to the public on December 22. (Source: Express)

THE NEWLY inaugurated Ram Mandir station has, in just a week, taken traffic load off neighbouring Jogeshwari and Goregaon stations on the Western Railway’s suburban line. According to official passenger data received from Western Railway, Jogeshwari recorded a passenger count of 1,19,678 and Goregaon of 1,79,676 on December 20, before the station was inaugurated. Following the opening of the new station on December 22 as a halt for all slow services on WR, the number has been reducing alongside a simultaneous sharp rise in passenger count at Ram Mandir.

After the inauguration of the new station, Jogeshwari recorded a footfall of 95,257 on December 23, 84,491 on December 24 and 74,250 passengers on December 25. The numbers at Goregaon on the three days were 1,45,169, 1,23,983 and 1,10,166 passengers, respectively. On the same note, Ram Mandir has seen an increasing passenger count of 2,589, 15,116, 13,481 and 10527 till December 25.

“The trend reflects the station is gaining popularity among passengers from areas between Jogeshwari and Goregaon, for whom it comes as a respite. The number will increase as many passengers who have been using buses or rickshaws will change their routine to be able to use the local train,” said a WR official.

The station was a demand by the residents of Oshiwara , who would complain of having to pay hefty amounts for buses and rickshaws for a drop to the nearest station. Eight years after it was constructed, the station was inaugurated last week with a stoppage of 227 services in up direction and 249 in the down.

Meanwhile, WR will expedite completion of the Andheri-Goregaon extension project for the Western Harbour line. After the completion of Ram Mandir station, officials say platform work between the stations and laying the line can also be taken up with the crowds at Jogeshwari considerably reduced.

“While the work has already started, a platform at Jogeshwari station needs to be removed for laying the line for the Western Harbour line. We had put this work on hold considering the huge footfall at the station. Considering there would be a gradual shift of commuters towards the new station, this work can finally be taken up,” said a senior WR official.

Officials said it was upon the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) to take up the work now. The project was facing problem due to land acquisition from occupiers of seven structures coming in the way of the alignment of the project as they had demanded more time to shift.

“An official arrangement of their rehabilitation has been finalised, which should be done before new year. Once that is done,the only work remains is of laying the lines, which will not take much time. We are expecting completion of the entire project by March 2017,” he added.