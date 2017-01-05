Mumbai: Rajesh Pradhan appointed Additional CP, North

After keeping the Additional Commissioner of Police, North region post vacant for almost two years, the Maharashtra Government Wednesday appointed IPS officer Rajesh Pradhan to the post. Pradhan was promoted from the ranks of Deputy Commissioner of Police to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) on Wednesday. He had been serving as the DCP for zone seven which comprises mostly of central suburbs.

The North region did not have an Additional CP for a long time, even though many major crimes surfaced. The most notable was Malvani hooch tragedy in June 2015. More than 100 people lost their lives after consuming spurious liquor.

The murder of renowned artist Hema Upadhyay and her counsel Harish Bhambhani also took place in the region in December 2015. Upadhay’s estranged husband, Chintan, who is also a famous artist, was arrested in the case.

The Director General of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) post, too, has been vacant since July 2016.