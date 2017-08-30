Mumbai rains: Why maximum city won’t forget August 29 easily — a recap

Commuters stranded at Hindamatha, Parel as heavy rains lash Mumbai on Tuesday.

(Express Photo/Ganesh Shirsekar) Commuters stranded at Hindamatha, Parel as heavy rains lash Mumbai on Tuesday.(Express Photo/Ganesh Shirsekar)

At least five people, including two children, have been killed in Mumbai as the situation limped back to normalcy on Wednesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) weather station in suburban Mumbai recorded the highest ever 12-hour precipitation in the city since 2005 on Tuesday with 315.8 mm of rain in 12 hours ending 8.30 pm.

The city’s suburban railway, which was halted last afternoon due to heavy rains and inundation, was restored this morning. Commuters were forced to wait long hours at stations in the hope that services would restart. The Mumbai Metro One continued operations between Versova and Ghatkopar despite the weather, but saw a surge of passengers. Other modes of transport, including BEST buses, taxis and autos stalled as well. Due to waterlogging, several buses were stuck on the jam-packed roads while taxis and autos refused to ferry passengers in the rain. The Bandra-Worli Sea Link was shut off at 4 pm due to a large pile-up of vehicles at Lotus Junction in Worli. Read: Trains stranded, stations crowded

Commutters stranded near Andheri railway station on Tuesday. (Express photo/Santosh Parab) Commutters stranded near Andheri railway station on Tuesday. (Express photo/Santosh Parab)

Meanwhile, thirteen go-arounds and seven flights diversions were reported at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport by Tuesday evening. Ten flights were cancelled, while several took off or landed with some delay. Many passengers failed to show up at the airport as well. Follow LIVE updates of the Mumbai rains

The Navy was deployed to conduct relief operations in the financial capital, while the Navy and Coast Guard were on high-alert. The Mumbai Police, which took to social media to issue advisories, helped directed stranded citizens to nearby shelters and food. The CCTV network across the city helped the police monitor and manage traffic.

Planes queued up at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai, on Tuesday. (Express Photo/Amit Chakravarty) Planes queued up at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai, on Tuesday. (Express Photo/Amit Chakravarty)

After a morning of incessant rains on Tuesday, businesses came to a standstill with many corporates, financial institutions and broking firms sending employees home. However, the nightmare on the roads forced many to abandon their vehicles and return until the rain stopped.

The heavy rains caused waterlogging on the ground floor of KEM hospital, which houses two paediatric wards, two medicine wards, casualty and an emergency ward. More than 50 patients, at the risk of infection, were transferred to the already over-crowded first and second floor wards. Wadia hospital, built a stone’s throw away but on higher ground, remained water free.

Mosques, gurdwaras and temples stayed open on Tuesday, offering aid to stranded people of all faiths. While the Diocesan Pastoral Center provided free food and stay to people, the Chishti Hindustani Mosque in Central Mumbai’s Byculla housed over 500 people from CST railway station and nearby areas. Read more here.

Waist-deep waterlogging at Hindamatha, Parel on Tuesday. (Express Photo/Ganesh Shirsekhar) Waist-deep waterlogging at Hindamatha, Parel on Tuesday. (Express Photo/Ganesh Shirsekhar)

Meanwhile, water seepage in the the historic central courtroom of the Bombay High Court forced hearings to be shifted.

Indian markets slumped on Tuesday in the wake of Mumbai floods, with Sensex falling 362 points — 1.14 per cent — at 31,388.39, its lowest closing since August 22 when it hit 31,291.85. This is biggest single day fall recorded since July 18, when it had lost 363.79 points. The wider NSE Nifty settled lower by 116.75 points — 1.18 per cent — its biggest single-day fall in over 9 months at 9,796.05.

However, the rains didn’t deter thousands of devotees from participating in the Ganeshotsav festivities, with large numbers turning up to seek blessings of the celebrated Lalbaugcha Raja. “Over 10,000 people gathered here today and many of them were stranded office-goers. We provided food and water for everyone,” said Balasaheb Kamble of the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal. The festivities will go on for 10 days.

