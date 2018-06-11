Mumbai rains: Why Hindmata junction in Dadar is a chronic waterlogging spot

Apart from 3,000 BMC workers, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were deployed at various junctions, including at Hindmata and Parel, which is the worst-hit. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Apart from 3,000 BMC workers, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were deployed at various junctions, including at Hindmata and Parel, which is the worst-hit. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Hindmata junction — the saucer-shaped, low-lying area between Dadar TT and Parel — was under 1.5 feet water on Saturday even as other flood-prone spots in the city were better off. The area was, however, not among the places that received maximum rainfall on Saturday.

According to India Meteorological Department data, Malad (West) received the maximum rainfall with 193.2 mm. BKC received 165.4 mm. Dadar, where the city saw maximum waterlogging, received only 73 mm. Of 25 locations where rainfall data was recorded, Dadar was at number 18, seventh from the bottom.

“Around two decades ago, for constructing a bridge over Madkebuwa Chowk on Ambedkar Road, municipal engineers broke open the stormwater drains to lay the foundation of the flyover, which runs across the Hindmata junction up to, and beyond, the Parel junction. It was repaired a few years ago, however, the problem still persists,” said Amrutchand Minha, a local shopkeeper.

During heavy rains, the area is virtually submerged as the damaged arch drains – designed to carry rainwater from Dadar to Britannia (Reay Road) outfall and finally into the sea – have been reduced to barely 1.13 sqm from their original 2.69 sqm carrying capacity, said a retired civic official. “For years, we noticed that water accumulated only upstream. CCTV grabs of the underground utilities had revealed the foundations of the bridge were laid over the drains at the upstream,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

The BMC then constructed the Britannia pumping station in 2016, claiming that it would make the Hindmata junction free of water-logging. Last year, BMC chief Ajoy Mehta ordered an inquiry into the functioning of the pumping station and why the water that accumulated at Hindmata and Gandhi Market took hours to recede. The report recommended installation of additional drains. “We have surveyed the area, studied the problem in depth. Britannia pumping station worked to a large extent, still water-logging persisted. Laying additional drains will take time as the area is a busy traffic route. We are working on a solution,” said Mehta.

BMC has also decided to reconstruct the arch-shaped British-era underground drain too, to increase its water-carrying capacity.

