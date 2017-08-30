Mumbai rains: Water seepage in historic courtroom

Bombay High Court (File) Bombay High Court (File)

With the city witnessing heavy rainfall Tuesday, the ceiling of Bombay High Court’s central courtroom faced leakages that were noticed by the court staff before the court assembled.

A bench headed by the Chief Justice was occupying the central courtroom as the Chief Justice’s courtroom, referred to as the first court, was undergoing repairs. Both the courtrooms are located on the second floor. The bench headed by the CJ had to be shifted to another courtroom.

The central courtroom witnessed the historic trial of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, who was charged for sedition in 1908.

