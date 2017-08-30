Mumbai rains: State issues advisory

Heavy rains causes water logging in Thane on Tuesday. Express photo by Deepak Joshi Heavy rains causes water logging in Thane on Tuesday. Express photo by Deepak Joshi

AS THE rains continued, around 3.30 pm, from the state disaster management office on the first floor of Mantralaya, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dialled two control rooms — of the BMC and the Mumbai Police. “Namaskar, I am Devendra Fadnavis. What is the situation update you have?” he asked. He enquired how many trees had collapsed, how many areas were waterlogged and details of traffic.

From the answers, it appeared that information was being shared, the two agencies were working in tandem, as envisaged by the detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) set out for such circumstances. But even as officials from the BMC and Mumbai Police claimed that all procedures were being followed, it was late in the evening that the state disaster cell issued its first detailed advisory: “The next 48 hours may see very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and suburbs… Precautionary measures include not venturing out unless necessary, electricity supply may be cut down to water-logging, it would be advisable to keep devices charged, stock food and supplies, roll down windows of vehicles while in traffic…”

