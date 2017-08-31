Mumbai rains: Seek immediate help if required, Ranjit Patil tells BMC

Mumbai: People make their way through a flooded street during heavy rains in Mumbai on Tuesday. PTI Photo Mumbai: People make their way through a flooded street during heavy rains in Mumbai on Tuesday. PTI Photo

MINISTER of State for Home Ranjit Patil visited the State Disaster Management cell on Wednesday to review the situation arising from Tuesday’s floods and traffic chaos.

He also spoke to the Mumbai and Navi Mumbai control rooms. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed Patil that most of the complaints received were related to tree collapses, and officials were being deployed to take necessary action.

Patil told the BMC official, “If you require any assistance from the state government, contact us immediately.” Earlier, ministers Vinod Tawde and Ram Shinde had visited the control room.

Officials said around 16 deaths were reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. While five were in Mumbai, three occurred in Thane, and four each in Palghar and Raigad district. In Mumbai, two people are missing and six have been reported injured.

Another senior official at the cell said there was better coordination among agencies in dealing with the situation on Tuesday. “It was a collective responsibility and everyone coordinated well,” he said.

Rajiv Niavatkar, director of the state disaster management authority, also briefed Chief Secretary Sumit Mullick and Additional Chief Secretary Medha Gadgil on Wednesday afternoon.

However, Mantralaya wore a deserted look as most staffers did not report to work due to unavailability of public transport. An official said, “Some had stayed over at night in the office and went home early morning. Many did not come as the state had advised to stay back at home if rain persists. Also, the train and bus services were not running properly.”

