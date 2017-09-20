Mumbai rains: Schools and colleges to remain closed on Wednesday

Mumbai received heavy rainfall on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Mumbai received heavy rainfall on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

In light of the present weather conditions, schools and colleges across Mumbai will remain closed on Wednesday. Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde on Tuesday said the step has been taken for the safety of students. “The loss will be compensated by cutting Diwali holidays by a day,” he added.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to receive intermittent rain on Wednesday, while a few places are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. BMC said a high tide of 4.54 metres is expected at about 12:03 pm tomorrow. IMD has predicted light rain in the city from Thursday to Saturday and thundershowers for Sunday.

On Sunday, the weather department had warned of heavy rainfall in Mumbai and the coastal Konkan region for the next three days. However, the metropolis did not receive any significant amount of rainfall yesterday. This morning, Mumbai woke up to an overcast condition and in the afternoon, heavy downpour accompanied by thunder and lightning started.

Several parts of the city, including South Mumbai, Borivali, Kandivili, Andheri and Bhandup, received heavy rainfall.

