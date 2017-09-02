Rules for opening manhole cover

According to rules, while conducting maintenance work in manholes and drains, officials are supposed to keep a worker stationed around the manhole till the work is completed and till the manhole remains open. Further, the team working on maintenance of the manhole/drain also has to erect a red flag or keep traffic cones around the open manhole to warn people.

Activists have, however, slammed the process of opening a manhole cover to allow water to flow, as it can put the workers’ lives at risk too.

“The BMC must put a mesh below the manhole cover, so only water can pass through and there is no risk of anybody falling in when the manhole is open. Stationing a worker to warn people is no solution,” said Nikhil Desai, a Matunga-based activist.

According to civic officials, even though manhole covers are heavy, they can easily be opened by two to three people using simple tools.

