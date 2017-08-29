Mumbai Rains: Here are the emergency numbers

Mumbai: A view of a waterlogged steet in Mumbai on Tuesday after heavy rains. PTI Photo Mumbai: A view of a waterlogged steet in Mumbai on Tuesday after heavy rains. PTI Photo

Mumbai has been experiencing incessant heavy rainfall since Saturday morning, with the regional Meteorological Centre, Colaba predicting the situation to remain the same for next 24 hours. The Maharashtra government and civic authorities sounded high alert as torrential rains lashed Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and other parts of the state for the fourth consecutive day, severely affecting normal life and paralysing the lifelines — local train and bus services — in the state capital.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that in one hour, Mumbai recorded a staggering 70 mm rainfall, while it touched 100 mm between 8.30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The state government has requisitioned the services of five disaster management teams, including three from Pune, to tackle any eventuality in Mumbai.

The BMC has appealed to people not to step out of their home unless absolutely necessary, while the entire civic force — Mumbai Police, Fire Brigade and other agencies — were on high alert to combat the situation.

These are the helpline numbers which will come handy if you are stranded somewhere.

Mumbai Police: 100

Traffic Helpline WhatsApp Number: +91-8454999999

MCGM Helpline +91-22-22694725, +91-22-22694727, 1916

All about Mumbai, an online portal has also shared helpline numbers of volunteers who can be contacted in case of an emergency.

Andheri and Lokhandwala:Shwetank Maheshwari- 9967054448, Shashank Maheshwari- 9892717830

Juhu: Kshitij Shah- 9820867037

Kalina: Karandeep Narula- 8080134174

Goregaon: Prabhsimran Narula- 9969426205

Boriwali and Kandiwali: Akshay Doshi- 9821937284

Mira Bhayander: Sanchit Dhanuka- 9833261664

Ghatkopar: Dipesh Doshi- 9920470711, Krutarth Shah- 9930839891

Powai: Anand Dusane- 9930201759

Kalyan: Umang Shah- 9167514691

Aarey Colony: Snehil Dhal- 9821729876

In case of emergency contact Leap Volunteers, contact details given below #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/VsdSqRQq2m — All About Mumbai (@allaboutmumbai) August 29, 2017

Parel: Viral Gala- 9619496601

Navi Mumbai: Nidhi Bhalera- 9619944889

Airoli: Radhika Suryavanshi- 9987654719

Panvel: Leo Ankit Jain- 9870666650

Chembur: Anchit Agarwal- 9819749587

Nariman Point: Nupen Gandhi- 9820727927

Masjid Bunder: Anand Deshmane- 9833539992

Thane: Manthan Mehta- 9892388994

Mulund, Bhandup: Hemanshu Kothari- 9920699205

Malad: Rajan Jogi- 9773847303

If you are unable to reach anyone from the above given list of volunteers, you can also call on these numbers.

Dipesh Joshi- 9920470711

Shashank Maheshwari- 9892717830

Manthan Mehta- 9892388994

Krutarth Shah- 9930839891

Stay Safe Mumbaikars!

