Mumbai Rains: Here are the emergency numbers

Mumbai has been experiencing incessant heavy rainfall since Saturday morning, with the regional Meteorological Centre, Colaba predicting the situation to remain the same for next 24 hours. The Maharashtra government and civic authorities sounded high alert as torrential rains lashed Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and other parts of the state for the fourth consecutive day, severely affecting normal life and paralysing the lifelines — local train and bus services — in the state capital.
The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that in one hour, Mumbai recorded a staggering 70 mm rainfall, while it touched 100 mm between 8.30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The state government has requisitioned the services of five disaster management teams, including three from Pune, to tackle any eventuality in Mumbai.
The BMC has appealed to people not to step out of their home unless absolutely necessary, while the entire civic force — Mumbai Police, Fire Brigade and other agencies — were on high alert to combat the situation.
These are the helpline numbers which will come handy if you are stranded somewhere.
Mumbai Police: 100
Traffic Helpline WhatsApp Number: +91-8454999999
MCGM Helpline +91-22-22694725, +91-22-22694727, 1916
All about Mumbai, an online portal has also shared helpline numbers of volunteers who can be contacted in case of an emergency.
Andheri and Lokhandwala:Shwetank Maheshwari- 9967054448, Shashank Maheshwari- 9892717830
Juhu: Kshitij Shah- 9820867037
Kalina: Karandeep Narula- 8080134174
Goregaon: Prabhsimran Narula- 9969426205
Boriwali and Kandiwali: Akshay Doshi- 9821937284
Mira Bhayander: Sanchit Dhanuka- 9833261664
Ghatkopar: Dipesh Doshi- 9920470711, Krutarth Shah- 9930839891
Powai: Anand Dusane- 9930201759
Kalyan: Umang Shah- 9167514691
Aarey Colony: Snehil Dhal- 9821729876
In case of emergency contact Leap Volunteers, contact details given below #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/VsdSqRQq2m
— All About Mumbai (@allaboutmumbai) August 29, 2017
Parel: Viral Gala- 9619496601
Navi Mumbai: Nidhi Bhalera- 9619944889
Airoli: Radhika Suryavanshi- 9987654719
Panvel: Leo Ankit Jain- 9870666650
Chembur: Anchit Agarwal- 9819749587
Nariman Point: Nupen Gandhi- 9820727927
Masjid Bunder: Anand Deshmane- 9833539992
Thane: Manthan Mehta- 9892388994
Mulund, Bhandup: Hemanshu Kothari- 9920699205
Malad: Rajan Jogi- 9773847303
If you are unable to reach anyone from the above given list of volunteers, you can also call on these numbers.
Dipesh Joshi- 9920470711
Shashank Maheshwari- 9892717830
Manthan Mehta- 9892388994
Krutarth Shah- 9930839891
Stay Safe Mumbaikars!
For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App