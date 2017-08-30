Mumbai rains: More water enters Asiatic Society Central Library building

Water sweepage inside Asiatic library as heavy rains lash south Mumbai. The library has been undergoing renovation and hence many books and articles are currently at the risk of getting damaged due to excessive rain water seepage.

ON TUESDAY, the already soaked Asiatic Society library building saw more water coming in. On the second day that it endured incessant rain, the newly-renovated 180-year-old Asiatic Society State Central Library witnessed leakage. The Public Works Department (PWD) said a branch of a tree had damaged part of the library roof, leading to leakage in the building.

Staff members now fear more damage as no action to stop the seepage has been taken. PWD officials, however, said no repairs can be carried out until rain stops. “Our officials had visited the building to inspect the situation and it was found that a branch of a tree fell on the roof and damaged it. This was the reason for water leaking inside the library. There are two libraries, one is the Asiatic Society Library and the other is the Central Library. Till Tuesday morning, water leaked only in the Asiatic Society Library,” said Ashish Kumar Singh, the Principal Secretary, PWD. The staff members have been emptying the racks and shifting books to dry and less risky areas of the building.

On Tuesday, ankle-deep water gathered at the basement of the library building where the conservation laboratory is. “The conservation laboratory of the library is under renovation. There is ankle-deep water since morning and our staffers are working continuously to remove it,” said S G Kale, President of Asiatic Society, Mumbai. After leakage in the reading rooms of the iconic Asiatic Society building was reported in The Indian Express on Monday, officials of the PWD that has undertaken the renovation visited the library.

On Monday, following heavy downpour, water was seen seeping in from the roof to the walls and dripping on to electric boards forcing the library administration to temporarily shut down electricity in few of their rooms to prevent short-circuit. Water also got collected on the wooden floors of the library. While in some areas, gunny bags were spread on the wooden floor to prevent damage in other parts, boxes and buckets were placed to collect water droplets falling from the ceiling.

Kale said: “The gunny bags spread across the reading rooms to save the wooden floors from getting damaged are all soaked. We had to get more gunny bags and clothes to spread on the floors on Tuesday as water continues to enter the reading rooms through the floors. We are more concerned about the electric boards and water that has started leaking in the central library.”

The reading rooms continue to remain dark after the temporary power cut by the administration. Singh said his department is helpless. “We can start any repair only after there is a dry spell. Till then, the contractor is taking care of minor work that can be done to minimise damage. Electricity in the reading rooms will continue to remain disconnected till the rain stops,” he said.

