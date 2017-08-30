Mumbai rains: Metro ‘packed’

The MMOPL spokesperson denied the absence of the guards. The MMOPL spokesperson denied the absence of the guards.

While rain in the city brought the suburban railway to a standstill, commuters could still travel by the Mumbai Metro One as it continued its operations between Versova and Ghatkopar. However, with no other transportation available, the trains saw a surge in passenger traffic.

“Many had left office early so we had a peak hour condition by around 3 pm. To dispel the crowds we increased the frequency of trains,” said an MMOPL spokesperson. For many commuters the Metro came as a relief.

Uma Balakrishnan, who was travelling from Sakinaka to Versova at 4.30 pm, said, “There were no delays but the train was packed at Marol. The staff was there to manage the crowd and though the station was wet it was being cleaned.” RTI activist Anil Galgali, however, said while travelling from Sakinaka to Ghatkopar at 3 pm, he found chaos. The MMOPL spokesperson denied the absence of the guards.

