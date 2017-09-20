Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Flight operations suspended, schools and colleges to remain shut on Wednesday

Mumbai rains LIVE updates: According to the BMC, high tide of 4.54 m is expected at about 12:03 pm on Wednesday. (Source: Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Mumbai rains LIVE updates: According to the BMC, high tide of 4.54 m is expected at about 12:03 pm on Wednesday. (Source: Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Tuesday, flooding low-lying areas and disrupting transport. Operations at the Mumbai International Airport were suspended from 10 pm after the SpiceJet aircraft overshot main runway. Earlier in the day, four flights were diverted and operations were shut down for about half an hour as the downpour cut visibility. Train services along the heavily used lines were also delayed as rainfall flooded tracks.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Sunday predicted that the city is likely to witness heavy rainfall over five days. According to the IMD, Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to receive intermittent rain on Wednesday, while a few places are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. According to the BMC, high tide of 4.54 m is expected at about 12:03 pm on Wednesday.

Follow Mumbai rains LIVE updates below:

12:08 am: Operations at the Mumbai airport were suspended from 10 pm after the SpiceJet aircraft overshot the main runway.

12:07 am: Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde said, “Schools and colleges will remain shut on Wednesday for the safety of students in light of the weather predictions. The loss will be compensated by cutting Diwali holidays by a day.”

12:02 am: All 183 passengers on the SG-703 Varanasi-Mumbai SpiceJet flight that overshot runway are safe. They have been taken to the arrival hall: SpiceJet.

12:00 am: SpiceJet flight overshot runway 27 on landing at Mumbai airport and skidded off into the unpaved surface due to wet runway. Chutes deployed for passengers. No fire or smoke reported.

12:00: Heavy rains coupled with thunder and lightning lashed the metropolis Tuesday afternoon, slowing down movement of vehicular traffic and suburban trains, and bringing back memories of torrential downpour late last month when the financial capital came to a standstill.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd