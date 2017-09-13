Heavy rains lashes Mumbai, Andheri subway floods

The Andheri subway got flooded following heavy rains in Mumbai. Few cars were halted for over 20 minutes before being redirected. (Source: photo by Pratibha Dixit) The Andheri subway got flooded following heavy rains in Mumbai. Few cars were halted for over 20 minutes before being redirected. (Source: photo by Pratibha Dixit)

Thundershowers and lightening struck Mumbai early Wednesday morning, leaving the Andheri subway flooded and bringing vehicles to a halt. The spell of showers comes close at the heels of the inundation and floods on August 29. Five people have died so far in rain-related incidents this year in Maharashtra. On August 29, the Santacruz observatory of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) registered 331.4 mm rainfall, the heaviest since July 26, 2005.

The incessant rains this year slowed down vehicular traffic in the city, leaving hundreds stranded and without a way to reach home. With most of the railway tracks inundated, local trains, the lifeline of the city, were also affected.

In 2005, Mumbai had recorded 944 mm of rainfall. Hundreds of people and animals were killed in the deluge, and several thousand houses and vehicles damaged.

